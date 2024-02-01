Odisha issues revised guidelines for cash awards for Intercontinental achievements

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Paris Olympic Games the Sports and Youth Services Department of Odisha has revised the guidelines for extending cash awards to sportspersons and coaches, including para-athletes and differently-abled sportspersons for winning medals in national and international sports competitions.

To clarify the confusion about the revised scheme the Sports and Youth Services Secretary R Vineel Krishna told The New Indian Express, "To incentivise and promote better performance by the medalists in the International meets, the department has brought above clarification regarding the cash awards. The revised scheme is for the players winning medals in International events only. The early exciting scheme for national medalists remains the same."

He also added, "The Government provides all the training support and jobs to the eligible sportspersons. Odisha provides the best cash awards in the country and it is also delivered as soon as the medalists come back from the championships. This modification will motivate the international medalists to achieve better performance in their subsequent championships".

As per the revised guidelines, the quantum of cash awards shall be a maximum of up to Rs 9 crore in the lifetime of a sportsperson. Paralympic medalist Pramod Bhagat said "Such a scheme is no way going to motivate players for bringing laurels for the country as well as for the State in the highest level of competitions. The Government should not fix the bar of a total cash award of 9 crore in a lifetime. In one way we are claiming that Odisha is the best sports-promoting state, in other ways, we are going to restrict the cash award for players. If such things happen the athletes will think whether I will take retirement or represent from another state."