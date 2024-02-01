Vignesh solo leader in SOA International GM chess festival

BHUBANESWAR: Unbeaten 15-year-old Telangana player Vignesh, Advaith Vemula being rated 58th became the solo leader with 5.5 points by the end of the sixth round of Category-A in the 1st SOA International GM Chess festival here on Thursday.

Elo rating 2028 Vignesh edged out higher-rated 14-year-old FM Gautham Krishna of Kerala in the sixth round today. In the seventh round on Friday, he will meet ninth seed Iran IM Arash Tahbez. Earlier, he pipped Kargezuthan IM Tologon Tegin and Tamil Nadu IM Manish Anto Christian in the 2nd and 3rd rounds respectively. He also made a draw with another Indian IM Ameya Audi in the fourth round. Vignesh was followed by CM Soham Komotra of Jammu and Kashmir and IM Arash with five points each.