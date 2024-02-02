Chennai Open Pickleball Championship: Ruvanashri shines

CHENNAI: Ruvanashri SK, student of Bhavans Rajaji Vidhyasharam, dominated the proceedings in the Chennai Open Pickleball Championship 2024 conducted by the Tamil Nadu Pickleball Association from January 26-28, 2024 at Vaels International school, Injambakkam, Chennai.

The youngster won gold in U19 girls singles, U19 girls doubles and the mixed doubles open, becoming the most valuable female player of the tournament. Dr. Spandhan PV from Bangalore won gold in men’s doubles, mixed doubles and bronze in singles, making him the most valuable male player of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh N won in men’s singles open and Tamil Nadu tennis star Sai Samhitha Chamarthi winner in women’s singles open category. Prabhakaran G from Salem won the U19 boys singles, Krishna Karthik won the 35+ singles and Nirmal Kumar won the 50+ singles category. More than 150 players from Chennai, Thiruvallur, Bangalore, Salem, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Pondicherry and Dubai took part in the event.

Thiruvallur in final

RS Lalith took three wickets to help Thiruvallur beat Kanyakumari by 114 runs in the TNCA Inter Districts U16 Multi-day (3 days game) tournament semifinals. Chasing 335, Kanyakumari were dismissed for 220. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu beat Erode by 4 runs in a thriller to enter the final.