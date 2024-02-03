MOP Yuva Sammaan Award for athlete Subha

CHENNAI: International athlete Subha Venkatesan, Olympian and Asian Games silver medallist in two relay events, was honoured with the MOP Yuva Sammaan Award at a glittering ceremony held at MOP Vaishnav College for Women.

Sathvikaa Shankar, Bharatanatyam dancer, and Dr Abha Bharti, co-founder of a ceramic production start-up, joined Subha as the honourees at the 6th edition of the Yuva Sammaan Awards. The awardees were honoured with a citation and a prize of `1 lakh.

Kaviya Kalanithi Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad was conferred with a special award in recognition of her achievements as a business leader.

Subha attributed her success to her granddad whose dreams motivated her to overcome hurdles on her journey from a village near Trichy to the international stage.

At the 6th edition of the Awards, 12 achievers were shortlisted out of 43 nominations, before the three eventual awardees were selected by an eminent jury consisting of CK Kumaravel, co-founder and CEO of Naturals Salon and Spa, Lakshmi Menon, CEO of The New Indian Express, Mercy Regina, Sports Officer, SDAT, and Vasudha Ravi, leading Carnatic musician.