India women lose 1-3 to Netherlands

BHUBANESWAR: Netherlands inflicted second successive defeat on hosts India as Savita Punia and Co went down 1-3 against the World No. 1 side in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 here at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

India women lost 1-2 to China in their opening match on Saturday. Yibbi Jansen (3’, 34’) and Fay van der Elst (21’) scored for Netherlands while Navneet Kaur (9’) was the lone goal scorer for India. Jansen was adjudged as the player of the match. India will take on Australia on February 7. Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, China defeated Australia 3-0 for the second straight win of the tournament.