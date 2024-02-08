India suffer another loss, this time vs Oz

BHUBANESWAR: There seems to be no respite for India. The string of losses paints a sordid picture but for some reason the India women’s team has not been able to decipher the code that would manage to secure a win at the FIH Pro League here.

Coming into the game after losing their last two matches, it was not going to be easy against formidable Australia. In the cold nippy evening at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday, the hosts struggled to break the shackles of the Aussies. As the ball cris-crossed the astro-turf, the Women in Yellow kept pegging at the hosts.

The first quarter did bring some warmth, however by the 19th minute Grace Stewart tapped in the opener after receiving a perfect pass from Kaitlin Nobbs. Savita Punia and Co did not have much of an answer in the second quarter and the Aussies’ swift and incisive passes kept India at bay. Four minutes later, Tatum Stewart converted a penalty corner to make it 2-0 for the Aussies.

There was no looking back. The third quarter had a few moments of excitement for the hosts but the Aussies kept fending with ease. The third and four minutes from the hooter Kaitlin Nobbs nailed the third past goalkeeper Savita Punia. India were guilty of making silly mistakes as well.

Earlier, double strike by Den Wen guided China to edge out the USA by 3-1 in the first match of the day. Zou Meirong opened the account for China in the 8th minute to make their attacking intention. Den Wen netted two goals in the 26th and 47th minute. In the final minute of the match, Gu Bingfeng scored a solitary goal for USA.