U-15 & U-20 wrestling nationals postponed

CHENNAI: A couple of days after hosting the senior national championship, the ad-hoc committee running wrestling in the country decided to postpone the U-15 and U-20 nationals scheduled in Gwalior from February 11-17.

A statement issued by the panel chairperson Bhupender Singh Bajwa said that a few state units have requested to reschedule the tournament. “Representations from some state wrestling associations have been received to reschedule the U20 & U15 National Wrestling Championship.

They have urged that in such a short duration of time, they are unable to send the teams as trials for the same have not been conducted to date. Also, they are facing problems in making necessary arrangements like travelling, playing kit etc,” read the statement. The panel has said that the revised schedule and venue will be announced soon.

It should be noted that the panel also announced to hold the national camp from February 9 till Paris Olympics. It announced that the women’s camp will be held in Patiala while the men’s camp for Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers will be held in Sonepat. Sources at the panel asserted that the national camp will go ahead as scheduled.