Finally, NADA updates provisional suspension list

CHENNAI: The National Anti-Doping Agency has updated its list of provisionally suspended athletes after September last year. The list updated on February 8 contains 23 defaulters including a minor athlete. All athletes have been serving provisional suspension since 15.06.2023.

The updated list includes high-profile para-athlete Neeraj Yadav who tested positive for stanozolol. Yadav won two gold, one each in javelin throw and discus throw, at the Para Asian Games last year.

Lalit Kumar, who shot to fame for being the lone 100m athlete to run after all others withdrew in a Delhi state athletics meet last year, too figure on the list. He tested positive for Drostanolone metabolite (3alphahydroxy-2alpha-methyl-5alphaandrostan-17-one) AAS. Usually, a steroid offence attracts four years for the first time and at least eight years for the second. Two athletes tested for the same salt and Lalit is among four from athletics who have tested positive.

Seven weightlifters tested positive and among them were National Games medallists, including gold. Among them are Ranibala Devi Phamdom, who tested positive for Drostanolone metabolite, and Prashant Suresh Koli (GW1516 metabolites). A minor lifter also tested positive for Methyltestosterone metabolite. International swimmer Vishal Grewal too is serving a provisional ban.