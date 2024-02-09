National wrestling camps to begin today

CHENNAI: After a long gap, wrestlers in the country will finally be attending national camp. The camp starting Friday will be organised by the ad-hoc committee managing wrestling in the country. As many as 80 men wrestlers (40 each in Greco-Roman and freestyle) and 40 women wrestlers will camp in SAI Sonepat and NIS Patiala till March 31 as per a statement issued by the ad-hoc panel.

However, the panel has chosen medallists from Jaipur nationals ignoring those who competed in the Pune tournament organised by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). It could be a big setback for wrestlers missing out on the opportunity to attend the camp, especially with the Paris Olympics only a few months away.

“The upcoming months are crucial for Indian wrestlers in the build-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics as the Asian Olympic Qualifiers will be held from 19-21 April & the World Olympic Qualifiers will take place from 9-12 May,” the panel said in a statement. A total of 14 coaches and other support staff were named for the men’s camp. For the women’s camp, seven coaches and support staff have been appointed.