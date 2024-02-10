From Stanozolol in chicken to sabotage angle, amusing submissions during ADDP hearing

CHENNAI: It's always fascinating to read orders published by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP). The excuses athletes present and explanations they provide to the panel are not just amusing but also bewildering. A few of the latest ADDP orders published on the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) website seemed to be following the same narrative.

There have been instances when athletes blamed it on pork and other red meat in previous cases. But this time a judoka has blamed the adverse analytical finding on consuming chicken. He submitted that “he ate chicken in the camp, which might have been spiked by stanozolol to increase its size and weight”.

Take for instance the case of sprinter Sanjeet (Singh). He has been banned for eight years for a second offence for the same substance he was penalized for four years in 2018 (date of infraction). Within months of returning to competition, Sanjeet tested positive for “Hormone and Metabolic Modulators/GW1516 Sulfon”. Though he was banned for four years by ADDP from January 15, 2019, the Anti-Doping Appeals Panel amended the commencement date to September 19, 2018. According to the order dated 27.12.2023 he tested positive during the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram on 27.03.2023 where he clocked the best time.

Though the athlete appealed to the panel to reduce his ban by one year for early acceptance, the panel overturned it. “According to Article 10.8.1 of the NADR 2021, the Panel founds that the Athlete did not submit the Acceptance of Consequences Form within the required 20-day period following the Notice of Charge dated 15.06.2023. As a result, the Athlete is not eligible for the benefit provided under this article,” said the order.