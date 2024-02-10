Selection trials for Olympic Qualifiers on March 10-11

CHENNAI: A day after rescheduling the U-15 and U-20 national wrestling championship, the ad-hoc committee on Friday changed the schedule of the selection trials to pick the Indian team for the Olympic Qualifiers and Asian Championship. The trials, which earlier were scheduled from February 27 to 29, will be held on March 10 and 11.

According to the statement issued by the committee, which has been managing the sport in the country after the sports ministry abstained Wrestling Federation of India from functioning, the trials for women wrestlers will be held at NSNIS Patiala, while the trials for Greco-Roman and freestyle grapplers will be held at SAI Sonepat. “Earlier the trials were announced to be held on 27-29 February 2024. However, because of a delay in organizing the 2023 Senior National Championships due to unavoidable circumstances, the trials are being postponed,” the panel said.

The winners of the trials in the Olympic weight category will qualify to represent the country in the Olympic qualifiers — the Asian Qualifiers (April 19-21) and World Qualifiers (May 9-12). The winners in non-Olympic weight categories will represent India in the Asian Championships (April 11-16) while the runners-up in Olympic weight categories at the trials will represent India at the Asian Championships.