Sakshi Malik attacks Usha, Mary Kom for not supporting women wrestlers' stir against Ex-WFI chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Retired Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has launched a scathing attack on the country's iconic sportspersons PT Usha and Mary Kom for not extending support to the public protests by a group of female wrestlers over sexual harassment charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Though Usha and Mary Kom were celebrated as "inspirations" by sportspersons like her, they did not speak up for the aggrieved woman wrestlers despite listening to their stories, Malik said.

The Olympic medal winner was speaking during a recent session held as part of the ongoing Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2024 at Kanakakkunnu here.

Expressing shock over the response of the legendary sports stars towards their agitation, she said both of them had assured all support to wrestlers but did nothing to find any solution.

"P T Usha madam had visited our protest venue. We told her in detail about our issues. She could have supported us. But she remained silent despite assuring us that she would stand by us and extend all help," Malik said.