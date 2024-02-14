Chess meet: Aakash beats Buscara in Round 1

CHENNAI: Aakash of Tamil Nadu defeated Buscara Sevan of France in the first round of the 18th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association, Coimbatore District Chess Association and Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering & Technology, Pollachi at Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Hall, in MCET Campus, Pollachi.

Aakash gained the advantage in the 39th move and Buscara resigned at the 68th Move.

The tournament was inaugurated by Dr M Manickam, president of Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and Chairman, Sakthi Group of Companies, Coimbatore.

Results: P Shyaam Nikhil (India) 1 bt IM Sitnikov Anton (Ukraine) 0; IM Gochelasvili David (Russia) 0.5 drew with Touzane Oliver (France) 0.5; J Sai Agni Jeevitesh (India) 1 bt FM Wagh Suyog (India) 0; Ajay Santhosh Parvathareddy (India) 1 bt WIM Bommini Mounika Akshaya (India) 0; G Aakash (India) bt IM Buscara Sevan (France) 0.

UP win thriller

Nishi Kashyap’s unbeaten 46 came in handy for Uttar Pradesh to beat Mumbai by two wickets in a thrilling match of the quarterfinals of the BCCI-Women U-23 one-dayers played on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Q/Fs: Haryana 144 in 47.1 ovs (Deeya Yadav 63, KP Chaudhary 4/17) bt Rajasthan 129 in 47.3 ovs (Diksha Saini 57, JD Choudhary 36; Gyanbharti Jangra 3/20). Andhra 157/9 in 50 ovs (Henrietta Pereira 25, K Mahanthi Sree 31, K Hamsa 25, NR Shree Charani 27 n.o) lost to Uttarakhand 158/8 in 47.1 ovs (Muskan Kumari 31, Raghvi 38, Kanchan Parihar 28, K Hamsa 3/38). Mumbai 147 in 48.3 ovs (Aachal Valanju 81, Sonam Yadav 3/24) lost to Uttar Pradesh 148/8 in 49.2 ovs (Nishi Kashyap 46 n.o). MP 182/9 in 50 ovs (Anushka Sharma 28, Kanishka Thakur 52, Kranti Gaud 46, Dhara Gujjar 4/22, Titas Sadhu 3/34) lost to Bengal 184/7 in 48.1 ovs (Bristi Maji 60 n.o, Kashish Agarwal 72).

TN Doctors Premier League

The second edition of the MGM Healthcare Tamil Nadu Doctors Premier League (TNDPL), an exclusive cricket league for doctors, will be held from February 14 to 18. The league will be conducted at four grounds across the city. India cricketer T Natarajan and Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Group, unveiled the trophy and the team jerseys.

Naveenkumar shines

Naveenkumar’s 4/16 and G Lasvanth’s 3/7 propelled Govt HSS, West Mambalam to record a seven-wicket win over Nellai Nadar MHSS, Kottivakkam in the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram trophy. Brief Scores: Nellai Nadar MHSS, Kottivakkam 69/9 in 30 ovs (Naveenkumar 4/16, G Lasvanth 3/7) lost to Govt HSS, West Mambalam 70/3 in 20 ovs (Deva 48). GT Aloha Vidya Mandir 44 in 17.5 ovs (VJ Puvi Gary Kirsten 3/12, A Vidyuth Adithya 3/11) lost to DAV SSS 45/5 in 15.1 ovs. MARG Vidhyalaya Madipakkam 103/9 in 30 ovs lost to Bhavans Rajaji Vidyashram, Kilpauk 104/2 in 20.3 ovs.