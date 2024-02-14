India passes Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest for 45th edition ceremony

NEW DELHI: Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest, the Hungarian capital, which will host the 45th edition of the prestigious tournament this year.

During a function at the Dhyanchand National Stadium here, Thakur handed over the torch to the FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich and representatives of the host city.

The tradition of organising the torch relay was first initiated by India in June, 2022 ahead of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai in July-August.