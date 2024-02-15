Chess: Aakash, Ajay in joint lead after Rd 3

CHENNAI: Local boy Aakash and Ajay Santhosh Parvathareddy are in joint lead with 2.5 points each in the 18th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association, Coimbatore District Chess Association and Dr Mahalingam College of Engineering & Technology, Pollachi at Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Hall, in MCET campus, Pollachi.

There were quick draws on the first and second boards.

Results: Round 3: IM Gochelasvili David (Russia) 1.5 drew with IM Sitnikov Anton (Ukraine) 1.5; IM J Sai Agni Jeevitesh (India) 1.5 drew with IM P Shyaam Nikhil (India) 2; Ajay Santhosh Parvathareddy (India) 2.5 bt IM Touzane Olivier (France) 1.5; G Aakash (India) 2.5 drew with FM Wagh Suyog (India) 1; IM Buscara Sevan (France) 1 bt WIM Bommini Mounika Akshaya (India) 0.

SRM IST bag VASPO title

MOP Vaishnav College for Women’s two-day inter-collegiate sporting event, VASPO, was won by SRM IST who, bagged 16 points. The event was held at DG Vaishnav College, Chennai in six sports disciplines. About 23 teams took part in badminton, 13 college teams were in the fray in ball badminton. In basketball, 12 college teams entered the competition and 25 college teams took part in chess. Table Tennis had players from 12 college teams vie for top honours and volleyball featured 15 college teams. Overall, 750 players took part in the event.

Results: Badminton: I. SRM IST; 2. Loyola ICAM; 3. Stella Maris. Ball badminton: I. SRM IST; 2. St Joseph’s CoE; 3. Ethitaj. Basketball: 1. Hindustan University; 2. Vels ISTAS; 3. SRM IST. Chess: 1. St Joseph’s CoE; 2, SSN CoE; 3. Ethraj. Table tennis: 1. SSN EC; 2. Stella Maris; 3. Ethiraj. Volleyball: 1. SRM IST; 2. Vels ISTAS; 3. Panimalar EC.

Ritvick cracks century

RR Ritvick’s century (101) helped Ramachandraa Public School, Kottivakkam beat Chettinad Vidyashram, RA Puram by 128 runs in the TNCA City Schools Under-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School CBSC, Kolapakkam 163/5 in 30 ovs (Samrudhvijay Vijaya Prasad 46) bt Don Bosco MHSS ‘B’, Egmore 84/5 in 30 ovs; The PSBB Millennium OMR 63 in 22 ovs (M Lingesh 3/14) lost to Santhome HSS 64/3 in 16.1 ovs (P Sujan Karthik 28); Ramachandraa Public School, Kottivakkam 243/6 in 30 ovs (RR Ritvick 101, SR Sarvesh 82) bt Chettinad Vidyashram, RA Puram 106 in 29.4 ovs. Sir Mutha School ‘A’, Chetpet 155/4 in 30 ovs (B Vidyuth Krishna 66) bt Lalaji Memorial Omega International NIOS Kolapakkam 96 in 25 ovs (Rishab Sriram 41; B Vidyuth Krishna 3/17).