Prime time: Chennai Blitz take on Ahmedabad Defenders in PVL opener

CHENNAI: With the third season of the Prime Volleyball League set to begin, all the captains of the nine franchises came face to face in a grand pre-season get-together in Chennai on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor Stadium, Periyamet.
Defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will take on hosts Chennai Blitz in the opening clash on Thursday, while last season’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will face the Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts.
Meanwhile, Chennai captain Akhin GS said his side will have an advantage playing in familiar conditions and will rely on the noise from the fans.
“Dakshinamoorthy sir, who was the coach of the previous season’s winners, has joined us this season and this development has been a major boost for us in this championship. We feel confident that we are on the right track entering the first game. We also expect a lot of support from the home crowd and we expect them to pack the stands in huge numbers and make their voices heard. Their support will help us go a long way,” said Akhin.
Meanwhile, Ahmedabad skipper Muthusamy Appavu, during the press briefing, made his intentions clear that his team will be gunning to make it two titles in a row.
“There is always pressure when you enter the tournament as the defending champions. It puts a target on your back. But it also motivates the players in equal measure and we are eager to showcase our skills once again. We have a new coach, the vastly-experienced Dragan Mihailovic sir and we have had a tremendous pre-season. Now, it is all about the execution of our plans,” he said.
All nine teams will play against each other once. By the end of the league stage, the top-five teams with the most points will enter the Super 5’s stage. In the Super 5’s stage, the five teams will play against each other once. The team with the most points by the end of Super 5’s stage will reach the final. The team that finishes second and third in Super 5’s stage will compete in the Eliminator match. Winner of Eliminator will be the second team in the final.
Today’s matches: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz @ 6:30 PM; Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts @ 8:30 PM.
Live on Sony Sports Network