Prime time: Chennai Blitz take on Ahmedabad Defenders in PVL opener

CHENNAI: With the third season of the Prime Volleyball League set to begin, all the captains of the nine franchises came face to face in a grand pre-season get-together in Chennai on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor Stadium, Periyamet.

Defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders will take on hosts Chennai Blitz in the opening clash on Thursday, while last season’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will face the Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts.

Meanwhile, Chennai captain Akhin GS said his side will have an advantage playing in familiar conditions and will rely on the noise from the fans.

“Dakshinamoorthy sir, who was the coach of the previous season’s winners, has joined us this season and this development has been a major boost for us in this championship. We feel confident that we are on the right track entering the first game. We also expect a lot of support from the home crowd and we expect them to pack the stands in huge numbers and make their voices heard. Their support will help us go a long way,” said Akhin.