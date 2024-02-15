Sakshi, Bajrang threaten to recommence protest

CHENNAI: A day after the United World Wrestling (UWW) lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia accused the WFI chief Sanjay Kumar Singh of conniving with the world body to get a decision in his favour. The duo also threatened to restart their agitation if Sanjay Singh-led WFI is allowed to function.

“We came to know yesterday that Sanjay Singh had done some setting with UWW to get the suspension lifted. Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh) and Sanjay Singh have left no stone unturned to show that they are above the law,” said Sakshi in a video posted on ‘X’.

Adding further she said, “Our protest has only been suspended. I might have retired from wrestling but I not will tolerate Brij Bhushan or his people running the federation and harassing women. In the next 2-4 days, we will contact the people associated with our agitation and chalk out the future course of action. I urge the government (to ensure) that Brij Bhushan or his group are barred forever from (running) the federation and some good people are entrusted with the task of doing the job.”

Bajrang echoed the sentiments and urged the government not to force them to take the streets again. “I request the government to take a decision in this regard. We, wrestlers, will also speak to all organisations which supported us during the previous protest and take a decision soon,” Punia said.

Baku camp for GR wrestlers?

Meanwhile, the ad-hoc committee, which has been managing day-to-day affairs of the WFI, is planning to send nine Greco-Roman wrestlers, two coaches and a physiotherapist to Baku, Azerbaijan for a 20-day training camp. The team is scheduled to leave on Thursday night. “The plan is on as the panel has not been given any directives after the UWW’s decision. The camp has been sanctioned and team is set to leave on Thursday night,” said a source.