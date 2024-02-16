Ahmedabad, Bengaluru make bright start in Prime Volleyball League

CHENNAI: Defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders began their Prime Volleyball League campaign with a comprehensive 15-10, 15-11, 15-12 win over hosts Chennai Blitz at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday. In another match, Bengaluru Torpedoes beat Kolkata Thunderbolts 16-14, 14-16, 15-13, 15-10.

Thrilling win for Haryana

Shafali Verma’s 50 and Gulshan Ali’s 45 not out paved the way for Haryana to defeat Bengal by two wickets in the semifinals of the BCCI-Women U-23 one-dayers here.

Brief scores: Semifinals: Uttarakhand 197 in 47.1 ovs (Raghvi Bist 91, Kanchan Parihar 49; Archana Devi 3/47) lost to Uttar Pradesh 198/7 in 50 ovs (Nishi Kashyap 44, Sonali Singh 73 n.o, Gaytri Arya 3/20); Bengal 201/8 in 50 ovs (Sasthi Mondal 36, Dhara Gujjar 68, Hrishita Basu 27; Amandeep Kaur 3/33) lost to Haryana 202/8 in 47.2 ovs (Shafali Verma 50, Sonia Mendhiya 27, Gulshan Ali 45 n.o; Piyali Ghosh 5/31).

Singams logo unveiled

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) franchise Chennai Singams unveiled their logo for the highly-anticipated inaugural edition of the league. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Sandipkumar Gupta — promoters of Route Mobile Ltd, and actor Suriya Sivakumar are the co-owners of Chennai Singams.

The logo with a roaring lion depicts the great strength and valour of Chennai. ISPL is scheduled to kick off from March 6 to March 15 in Mumbai.

Ajay in lead

Ajay Santhosh Parvatha Reddy is in sole lead with three points after drawing the game against IM Shyaamnikhil at the end of the fourth round In the 18thTamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess

Association, Coimbatore District Chess Association and Dr Mahalingam College of Engineering & Technology, Pollachi at Bharat Ratna C Subramaniam Hall, in MCET Campus, Pollachi.