Emphasis on strength & conditioning as Neeraj gears up for Olympic season

With the importance of the season, Neeraj is working with one more person besides the coach and the physio — strength and conditioning coach Spencer Mackay from the United Kingdom. According to his team, Mackay has been helping him to get into shape for the gruelling season and has been with the athlete from the start of the off-season training season. Mackay, who is the head of strength and conditioning at Inspire Institute of Sport, had worked with Neeraj earlier when he had the elbow surgery in 2019. That's when coach Klaus also started to train him more regularly.

Neeraj started his season at Doha DL last year but it needs to be seen if he would begin at the same event this year too. According to his team, the off-season training is going really well and he looks in good shape. In fact, recently the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which has funded the 85-day training through Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), posted a video of Neeraj going through his training ritual where the emphasis again was on strength and conditioning.

As of now, the plan is to enter into a few competitions before the Olympics. He is looking to stay injury-free so that he remains in the best shape ahead of the Paris Games. Neeraj will finish his three-month training in South Africa in February and by March he is set to move base to Turkey. Even earlier, he had been training at Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya. From Turkey, he would most likely shift base to somewhere close to Paris for his final preparation. But the venue has not been decided as yet. Usually, plans are finalised after consulting all stakeholders — Athletic Federation of India, JSW Sports that manages him and SAI's TOPS.

Last year, he trained at National Training Centre in Magglingen, Switzerland and Saarbruecken in Germany, which is just a two-hour drive away from Paris, before Worlds. Earlier, he had trained in Paris, Upsala in Sweden, at Kourtane in Finland and even in England and US. Finding a venue for training during the Olympic season too will be tricky. For Neeraj though, with his enormous talent and success, this should not be a problem.