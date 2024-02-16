Oz show might as India’s late strategy goes in vain

If the 60 minutes is anything to go by, India's desire to become an immovable object will remain a work in progress for the time being. When the hooter cut through the evening air, Australia had scored six, with three of those coming in a crazy six-minute phase of play in the fourth quarter when the hosts tried to shut the game down. They were leading 4-3 with eight minutes left on the clock.

So, they tried to retain their shape, keep the ball and see out the match. Against most teams, this strategy may have worked. Against an Australian side full of veterans, it's asking for trouble. So, it proved to be as they scored three unanswered field goals (including one when the goalkeeper was sacrificed for an additional outfielder) to run out 6-4 winners.

After the game, captain Harmanpreet Singh ruined a lack of defensive stability for the scoreline. Coach Fulton echoed similar sentiments. "You can't concede six goals in a game, as simple as that," he said. Or concede two within the opening 150 seconds. Before India got hold off the ball to string a couple of passes, they were trailing 0-2 courtesy a couple of Blake Govers goals.

After waving the Australian players like they were an ambulance carrying a very sick patient, the hosts got into the game thanks to aerial balls that bypassed the Australian press. For the first goal, Hardik Singh, very much the heartbeat for this side when things go well, put in a floated ball that was controlled inside the 'D' by Sumit. Just as he was taking aim, a stray tackle by Ky Willott resulted in a penalty corner. It was hammered home by Harmanpreet Singh. 2-1 in the 12th minute.

Six minutes later, Harmanpreet had a pre-assist of sorts as his aerial diagonal earned India a PC thanks to an infringing Australian stick. The hosts missed the resultant set-piece but Sukhjeet was on hand to score a field goal. With Colin Batch's men still employing an aggressive press, a Manpreet diagonal saw them earn another set-piece which was cashed in by another rousing hit by Harmanpreet. 3-2 had become 4-2 just before the end of the half when a powerful Mandeep Singh drive from the edge of the striking circle almost tore the roof of the net.

In the beginning of the third quarter, it just seemed like the hosts stopped attacking; they did have some circle entries but they didn't register a single penalty corner in the last 37 minutes. Australia had also shut down the aerial avenue and began to pick off India on the counter.

The errors had begun to multiply as the visitors began to pile on the pressure (they had four corners in the third quarter).

That pressure ultimately told.