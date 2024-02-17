Delhi HC stays Volleyball Federation of India election

CHENNAI: In another setback to Indian sports and its administration, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the election of the Volleyball Federation of India just a day before the scheduled date. The Delhi High Court has stalled it as the VFI did not comply with an August 2022 (16.08.2022) order and violation of national sports code.Just a few months ago the court intervened in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election a day before it was scheduled to happen.

In response to a petition filed by Amir Singh, former India international and an Arjuna Awardee, through sports lawyer Rahul Mehra and others, Delhi HC Judge Sachin Datta said that though the court knows it should not interfere with election process once it started, yet it could not overlook the inconsistency.

“Although, this Court is loath to interfere with the elections once the election process has started, it cannot be lost sight of the fact that the electoral college for the purpose of the ongoing election process is not in accord with what is contemplated in the judgment dated 16.8.2022. This is besides the fact that the constitution of VFI itself is evidently inconsistent with the mandatory directions contained in the judgment dated 16.8.2022,” said the order on Thursday. The election is stayed until the next date of hearing on March 21.

“The respondents are directed to file a reply, which must clearly indicate the road map for making the concerned NSF/VFI compliant with the mandatory directions/requirements set out in the judgment dated 16.08.2022 and/or the Sport Code. Let the same be filed within a period of two weeks from today,” said the order.