Stage set for national 4W racing championship

CHENNAI: The 2024 season of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship kicks off this weekend with the Madras International Circuit hosting the opening round on February 17 and 18.
With 50 entries spread across five categories — the MRF Formula 2000, MRF Formula 1600, Formula LGB 1300, the Touring Cars and MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) — the card of 11 races is expected to dish out exciting wheel-to-wheel competition like the seasons gone by.
The ever-popular Touring Cars category comprises three classes — the premium Indian Touring Cars (ITC), Indian Junior Touring Cars (IJTC) and the Super Stock — that will be run from a combined grid.
The MRF Formula 2000 headlines the weekend card along with the MRF Formula 1600, and will have three races that also will be run from a combined grid.
Anton on top after Round 6
Ukraine’s IM Sitnikov Anton held the lead (4.5 points) after beating FM Wagh Suyog of India in the sixth round of the 18th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess meet in Pollachi.
Harish to the four
VR Harish Narayanan’s 4 for 8 helped Lalaji Omega International (CBSE) Kolapakkam to thrash Santhome HSS by 76 runs in the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.
Select scores: Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan SSS ‘A’, KK Nagar 57 in 26.2 ovs (G Lasvanth 3/13) lost to Govt HSS West Mambalam 58/6 in 20.1 ovs. Lalaji Omega International, CBSE, Kolapakkam 123 in 28 ovs (S Kaushik 31) bt Santhome HSS 47 in 27.4 ovs (VR Harish Narayanan 4/8).
KESPA swimming meet
Around 350 swimmers from Tamil Nadu will be taking part in the 7th KESPA-HITS Tamil Nadu State-level inter-school and collegiate swimming meet to be held on February 17 and 18 at Dolphin swimming pool at Mogappair.