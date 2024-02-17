Stage set for national 4W racing championship

CHENNAI: The 2024 season of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship kicks off this weekend with the Madras International Circuit hosting the opening round on February 17 and 18.

With 50 entries spread across five categories — the MRF Formula 2000, MRF Formula 1600, Formula LGB 1300, the Touring Cars and MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) — the card of 11 races is expected to dish out exciting wheel-to-wheel competition like the seasons gone by.

The ever-popular Touring Cars category comprises three classes — the premium Indian Touring Cars (ITC), Indian Junior Touring Cars (IJTC) and the Super Stock — that will be run from a combined grid.

The MRF Formula 2000 headlines the weekend card along with the MRF Formula 1600, and will have three races that also will be run from a combined grid.

Anton on top after Round 6

Ukraine’s IM Sitnikov Anton held the lead (4.5 points) after beating FM Wagh Suyog of India in the sixth round of the 18th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess meet in Pollachi.