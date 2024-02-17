Understanding Fulton's well-known quest for control

BHUBANESWAR: With India seemingly in command, coach Craig Fulton gathered his players inside the locker room at half-time during the Pro League encounter against Australia on Thursday. Being in command was one thing but for the majority of the first stanza, they were not in control. In fact, they had to overturn a 0-2 deficit. Sure, they were leading 4-2 after 30 minutes but they couldn't afford to let it slip. So, the South African told his players about the need to be in control. He said as much when the broadcaster asked him his thoughts before the beginning of the third quarter.

At that exact moment, it wasn't hard to wonder whether Indian hockey has ever been in control in recent memory. For a side whose history is so decorated, its recent decades has swung wildly like an out-of-control pendulum. It has seen scandals, debacles, internal squabbles... you get the drift. In fact, the only time they were in control was the side of 2000, they won a bronze at the Olympics (a settled squad, a coach who felt secure and an administration that pulled in the right direction).

Thirty minutes after Fulton's call to arms, the electronic scoreboard read: "IND 4-6 AUS". The coach had asked for control. He got confusion. In essence, he was treated to the very familiar picture of hopelessness, hopefulness, before, abandoning all sense of hope. From 0-2 to 4-2 to 4-6. Against other teams, scoring four may have guaranteed a win. If the opponent is Australia, it merely keeps them competitive. The numbers bear this out. The last two times India beat Australia (they had to score at least four to seal victory). The last time India had beaten Australia without having to score four came in 2016 when the scoreline finished 3-2.

It's probably why Fulton sees the defence as this side's mega project. He's not somebody who wants to park the bus but he wants to have at least a vehicle on standby at the back before working on the constituent parts further up the field. Limit Australia (also applies to Netherlands and Belgium) to not more than two goals and you become contenders to win a global medal.