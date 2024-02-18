Anmol & Ashmita have shown a lot of character: Vimal

CHENNAI: In the India Open that was held just last month, there were no representatives from the country in the women's singles in the absence of PV Sindhu. Given India's illustrious history in women's singles, it was a noticeable miss. With young shuttlers yet to get used to the rigours of the sport at the highest level, there are question marks as to who will step up in the years to come.

While the answer to that might take a healthy dosage of Ws against elite players on the circuit, Anmol Kharb, after being one of the standouts in the ongoing Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam (Malaysia), has demonstrated promise. While it might be too premature to mention her name in this conversation, the 17-year-old from Haryana has definitely generated interest and excitement with her display in the last few days. In a do-or-die match on Saturday, she upset World No 29 Natsuki Nidaira, helping India beat Japan 3-2 in the process. That victory also helped India reach the final of the continental event for the first time ever.

Former national chief coach U Vimal Kumar, who was watching Anmol's game up close, was certainly impressed. "Great day. Anmol really stands out. The way she played in the first match... and the way she played against the Japanese player, it was impressive," Vimal told this daily. "For a 17-year-old representing the country for the first time in a big event, that's a very good sign. We need to invest more on such talents and support them and ensure that they can come up," he added. Vimal is someone who understands what it takes to be a winner having guided someone like Saina Nehwal in the past.

Ashmita Chaliha was the other big winner of the day for India. She beat former World No 1 and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara. Sindhu, who's on a comeback trail, had lost the crucial opening women's singles tie and Ashmita had put India ahead with her win. Her two wins in three matches is a welcome result. "I was highly impressed with Ashmita as well. She has always shown plenty of promise but in the last couple of months, she has been bringing some decent results."