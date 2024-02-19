Understanding the caste system & preparing for Paris: Fulton opens up on his first year on the job

ROURKELA: The week Craig Fulton officially took charge of the men's team, he got down to the business of learning about the demographics of the squad. No topic was left uncovered as the South African wanted to learn about their caste, where they came from and the languages (down to their dialects) they speak. On a very warm afternoon inside the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Fulton, who will complete one year in the job next month, spoke about that episode, the cultural differences between India and the other places he has managed in and why India are not the best side in the world but can be. Excerpts:-



On your takeaways in terms of culture



A week after I arrived, we did an informal session. I wanted to find out the players' individual stories. So, we put up a map and they showed where they came from. We then started to connect, you have completely different environments... isolated pockets and then a big block in the middle where a majority of the players come from but the language and the dialects are different. I didn't have an understanding of who comes from where and what the influences are in those areas. Including the caste system as well, getting a sense of what that resembles and does that work internally. It was fact-finding.



On what he found



It's so vast and it could be a strength. Because if you know everything is a Blue Society and it's all run by rules and regulations, they are going to stick with it. But in India, I don't always see that being the case. So you bring that down to style of play or the composure and chaos. That's how India works in a way, from a neutral standpoint.



On bringing in control to the style of play



So, if we had an empty stadium, and we played that game (Australia where they lost 4-6 in Bhubaneswar last week), I think we'd have a different result. In the sense of what happens to the players, what’s expected of them, what is the next emotional decision they make because we are trying to play harder, faster. And what happens to the expectations when we get into the opponent’s half? It goes through the roof. That’s why it’s such a beautiful spectacle. But at the same time, if you’re out of control in that space and another team works on that, how does it help you? Nothing to take away from the players and the passion of the fans.