Win for Indian badminton as women capture historic gold

CHENNAI: It was poetic that Anmol Kharb could take India to the finish line on Sunday.Soon after fetching the winning point, Anmol, who has been the story of Indian badminton in the last few days, could be seen making a dash towards national chief coach Pullela Gopichand and giving him a double high five. The other team members, including senior pro, PV Sindhu, and support staff were quick to flock to her and hold her aloft. It was a moment of unadulterated joy as the team tried to make sense of what they had just pulled off — a first-ever gold medal in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC).

The 17-year-old Anmol had been summoned to action on the day with the gold-medal contest locked at 2-2 between India women and their Thailand counterparts in Shah Alam, Malaysia. As she did against China and Japan, the teenager delivered like a seasoned pro against Pornpicha Choeikeewong, beating her in straight games (21-14, 21-9) and helping the team achieve the unprecedented result.

"It is a big thing because history has been scripted here. Yesterday (after the semifinal win) it went crazy in India because beating powerhouses like Japan and China was such a big thing. Today (Sunday) it will be a full-on celebration in India and the team as well," Anmol told BATC channel.

It is a well-deserved celebration as they had also beaten giants like China and Japan along the way. Before Anmol's heroics, Sindhu and the doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly had made their presence felt to hand India a 2-0 lead. Ashmita Chaliha and the second combination of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, however, had lost to let Thailand stay in the contest.