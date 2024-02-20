Express Impact: Government officials ‘assure’ land to Hockey international Jyoti Chhetri

ROURKELA: There’s finally a sense of relief in the Jyoti Chhetri household. A day after it was reported that the young hockey star has been involved in a fight to save her house from a road-widening project in the Panposh area of the city, local government officials knocked on her door to ensure they will be given a plot of land where they can relocate.

“Today (Tuesday), some people from the tehsildar office came and took our aadhaar cards,” Jyoti said. “They asked us if we would be able to build a home if they provided us with a plot. Since my father knows the craft (he’s a mason), we have agreed to it.

“Since they have promised us, I am confident a solution to our problem has been found. I will now be able to play without concerns.”

Meanwhile, Panposh sub-collector Bijay Nayak confirmed that the Rourkela tehsildar was sent for an inquiry. He said based on the tehsildar’s finding a report would be sent to the government for appropriate direction. The family have stayed in the small house right opposite the Panposh sports hostel for at least the last 18 years.

Bhim Singh (Jyoti’s father) had earlier stayed inside the hostel quarters (he was working as a watchman) but had decided to go out after Jyoti’s birth in 2003. A few years ago, local government officials had warned the family that their house would be demolished because of a road-widening project linked to a newly commissioned bridge in the area.

Double joy for player

In double good news, Jyoti stands to receive Rs 12.5 lakh from the Odisha government for the role she played during India’s silver-medal winning campaign in the inaugural edition of Hockey 5s World Cup.

“Mariana Kujur, Jyoti Chhatri and Ajmina Kujur awarded Rs 12,50,000/ each for their role in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team...,” a press release said. Two other players -- Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka -- will receive Rs 3.75 lakh each for their performances in Asian Champions Trophy campaigns.

With inputs from Prasanjeet Sarkar