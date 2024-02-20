FIH Pro League: Sreejesh-Pathak duo shine as keepers of faith

ROURKELA: After India thwarted Spain on shootouts to win their Pro League encounter on Monday night, PR Sreejesh threw most of his gear into the Rourkela night sky. Even for a guy known for theatrics as much as for his excellent skills under the bar, the custodian had been in a rarified zone. During regulation time, he came up with the goods multiple times. In an unusually flawless shootout that followed after the hosts had drawn their opponents 2-2, the goalkeeper managed to deny Marc Miralles with the score at 8-7.

It once again highlighted the unique and sometimes understated genius that Sreejesh has brought to the shiny blue canvas for close to the last decade. Having made his debut at a time when the coaching techniques weren't the greatest, he had to unlearn most of what he had been taught as a kid. Since he became first-choice for the national team, it's been a story of constant evolution.

How did he do it? "After 2012, I relearnt my basics," he says before a training session at the Birsa Munda hockey stadium on Sunday. "That was the toughest time for me. How you stand, where you keep your hands... in India, you need to keep your hand like (Palm open, chest high) or you just move all the time. We never had goalkeepers who learnt modern techniques. They learnt that 1+1 is four and taught us that. But no, 1+1 is two. So it took time to learn that. Dave (South Africa's Dave Staniforth) changed the basics. Dennis (Netherlands' Dennis van de Pol) came after that."

Earlier, goalkeepers used to be viewed through a separate prism. 10 + goalkeeper. These days, not so much. "Earlier, we used to be sent to a corner and they told us 'ball aaega, toh kuch kar (when the ball comes, do something)'. Now, it's changed a lot. We are involved in team meetings, planning, defensive organisation... we behave like a coach."

The other aspect of keeping himself up to date is pouring over videos to see the latest trends for himself. "It's more about research," he says. "What are teams focusing on?" He cites the example of how penalty corner defending has evolved over the decades. "When PCs started, goalies rushed. In response, flickers used the back door -- pass the ball behind to a teammate who would take a shot. You started working on that."