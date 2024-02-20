Focus on excellence with TN sports minister inaugurating Olympic Academies and more

Atulya Misra, additional chief secretary TN, too spoke about the thrust the state government had been giving over the last year or so.

“We have just inaugurated the Chennai Olympic Academy, High Altitude at Nilgiris, Sports Centre for Para athletes at the TN Sports University, canoeing and Kayaking centre too at the event. A state-of-the-art sports science centre was inaugurated by the minister at Madurai,” Misra said.

Talking more about the developmental projects, Udhayanidhi said, “Even yesterday, in Madurai we launched the Kalaigner Sports kit programme for over 12000 district Panchayats in the state at the cost of Rs 86 crores. An Integrated Centre for Sports Science was also inaugurated.”

He added that to identify talented sportspersons. “We conducted the Chief Minister's Trophy where about 3.7 lakh sportspersons took part. Then we successfully conducted the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy. Similarly, Khelo India Youth Games where about 5000 players took part and TN came second for the first time. World surfing league also was conducted in Chennai, Squash World Cup, HCL Cyclothon, Chennai Grandmasters Chess tournament, Volleyball league and more. We conducted multiple tournaments and events continuously.”

“To ensure athletes get financial assistance, we also started the TN Champions Foundation. Chief Minister gave Rs 5 lakh from his fund. More than 300 players have received up to Rs 6 crore so far. The best thing is the players we assist are winning medals and we are so proud of it.”

“After 12 years SDAT have appointed 76 coaches for multiple disciplines. A 3 percent quota was implemented to allow public sector jobs to athletes who won medals at national and international levels. Scholarship funds for sports hostel students are increased. TN athletes won 28 medals at the Asian Games including 9 gold. For them, our CM gave Rs 9.4 crore. Para Asian Games - 15 medals including 2 gold - winners were felicitated up to Rs 4 crore cash incentive.”

“To improve the sports infrastructure, we have announced one mini stadium for every legislative constituency. The work is in progress. The first step will be in 9 constituencies. Six district sports arenas, four Olympic academies, and 6 para-sports arenas. In Ramanathapuram, TN Olympic Water Sports Academy is set to begin.”

About the positives from the Khelo India Youth Games, Misra said that the biggest one is that all sports disciplines were held in Chennai where the infrastructure was available. The sports minister said the results showed that the KIYG has helped athletes from the state to improve. “Last year we were seventh overall on the medals tally and this time we finished second,” he said adding that the state has identified the sportspersons well.

In terms of building infrastructure, Misra explained that because of the Youth Games, a lot of sports venues were upgraded to international and some were newly built as well. “We have created a very good velodrome. It was there but now it is an international one. Then we purchased and procured equipment that can be utilised by our athletes now. Our gymnastics centre is world-class. Similarly the JN Stadium track and the Aquatic complex Velachery,” he added.



SDAT goes online

The sports minister has also launched a revamped Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu website. Meghanath Reddy, member secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the SDAT explained the thinking behind the move. “The efforts to ensure transparency and ease of business are going on. The entire certificates of CM Trophy are available on Digilocker. We are the first state who have put all the certificates of all the winners which will help them when they go to other states also. They can access it from anywhere," he mentioned.

Other online services of SDAT will include online stadium booking (people can book stadiums online); online membership booking and the most beneficial service for sportspersons would be the application for high cash incentives, which will be completely online.

F4 with corporate help

Udhayanidhi said the government will host the F4 race with the support of corporate sponsorship rather than spending government money. Mishra said the government is keen on hosting the F4 race and will take all safety measures for the spectators and also follow the guidelines given by the Madras High Court. The dates will be finalised soon.