Lee Chong Wei 'feels like giving up' on Malaysian badminton

Kuala Lumpur: Lee Chong Wei says he "feels like giving up" on Malaysian badminton and warned ahead of the Olympics that "drastic" changes were needed to rescue the sport in the country.

The Malaysian badminton great spoke out after his country lost 3-0 to China in the final of the men's competition at the Asia Team Championships in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

China were far superior despite not fielding their strongest side. India lifted the women's crown, with hosts Malaysia failing to get beyond the quarter-finals.

The tournament offered ranking points towards this summer's Paris Olympics.