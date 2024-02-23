Days after alleging discrimination, Schopman resigns as chief coach of Indian women's hockey team

CHENNAI: Days after Janneke Schopman hit out at Hockey India (HI), the women's coach has resigned from her post, effective immediately. Schopman, whose contract was to end in August after the completion of the Pro League, decided to walk away with a few months remaining.

In a press release, HI said, "It is time to begin a fresh chapter in Indian women's hockey with the players' progress at the centre of our focus."

It's learned that the body, who had wanted to sack the Dutchwoman after India failed to qualify for the Olympics via the Asian Games last year, are after a coach 'who will revive women's hockey'. It's not yet known if there will be a permanent appointment made immediately or if they will keep their powder dry to fill the vacancy after the Olympics.

There are two ways to view Schopman's resignation. One, there is an unquestionable element of team underperformance. After a surprise fourth at the Tokyo games, the 46-year-old, who was an analytical coach for that team, was asked to keep the good times going.

While the team did win the Asian Champions Trophy, the lows were arguably greater. There was also an acrimonious falling out with Rani Rampal, who continues to be an important figure within India's small hockey fraternity. Considering HI wanted to remove her once before, this was in the post.