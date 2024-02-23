Delhi High Court allows RFI to hold election but with a rider

CHENNAI: In an interesting development, the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) election that was supposed to be held on Sunday was not stayed by the Delhi High Court. After a series of elections were stalled through court proceedings, this has come as a welcome relief for the National Sports Federation.

It was just recently that the election of the Volleyball Federation of India was stayed a day before it was to be held on February 17. On Friday, however, the RFI got a big relief, though partial, as a two-judge division bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora did not stay the election but directed the federation to implement sports code up to the district associations within three months.

The division bench hearing a petition filed by the Delhi rowing association that had requested the court to stall the election because the rowing federation and its units are not sports code compliant.

According to Vidushpat Singhania, sports lawyer representing Delhi, the court has directed the RFI and all its affiliated state and district units to comply with the sports code in three months.

"It is a landmark decision in sports governance," said Singhania.

"The honourable court has asked the RFI to submit ballot papers, without counting them, in a sealed envelope."

He said that the HC had asked the RFI president and secretary to give an affidavit stating that they are National Sports Development Code compliant especially with the 13 provisions that were listed in the Rahul Mehra's vs Union of India (2022 order). Besides the RFI needs to bring in reformation not only in itself but also in its state and district units.