Ukraine’s Anton holds the lead after Round 7

CHENNAI: Ukarainian IM Sitnikov Anton continues to lead with 5.5 points at the end of the seventh round in the19th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and Tirupur District Chess Association at Tirupur. For the first time in this tournament, all the five games ended in a draw after a stiff fight between the players. Anton, who is in sole lead, is closely followed by Indian IM Avinash Ramesh.

Jaden, Abhay shine

Jaden Rahman Pariat from Shillong and Bengaluru’s Abhay Mohan extended their domination in their respective MRF Formula categories as the second round of the Indian National Car Racing Championship commenced at the Madras International Circuit. Displaying impressive pace, 17-year-old Jaden added another win in the 2000 category while Abhay, notched fourth win in as many starts in the 1600 class.

JITO T20 in March

The JITO Premier League will be held from March 6 to 9 at the Amir Mahal and Marina grounds in Chennai, organized by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) Chennai Chapter. Eight teams from across India will compete for the title.