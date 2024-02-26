Jaden, Abhay complete clean sweep in Round 2

CHENNAI: Displaying remarkable patience, Jaden Rahman Pariat (Shillong) and Abhay Mohan (Bengaluru) won three races apiece in their respective MRF single-seater category as the second round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024 concluded at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

Also coming through unbeaten this weekend were Biren Pithawalla from Mumbai (Team N1 Racing) in the Indian Touring Cars category and Chennai’s Srinivas Teja (Team Performance Racing) in the Indian Junior Touring Cars class while Nellore’s Viswas Vijayaraj won two of the three races in the Formula LGB 1300 category.

Pariat, the 17-year-old from Meghalaya, showcased his maturity particularly in Sunday’s MRF Formula 2000, 10-lap Race-2 which he started from P3 on the reverse grid.