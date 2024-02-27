MOP Vaishnav College annual Sports Day: FSM department bag title

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women organised its 32nd annual Sports Day where the overall trophy was bagged by the Food Science Management Department.

Dr Mahadevan, Director of Physical Education, University of Madras, distributed the prizes.

Results: Throwball: 1. FSM; 2. Commerce Team A; 3. Mathematics; Kho-Kho: 1. Commerce Team A; 2. Management Studies; 3. Economics; Badminton: 1. Management Studies; 2. Commerce Team C; 3. Commerce Team B; Chess: 1. Food Science; 2. Communications; 3. Mathematics; 100 M: 1. Akshayaa V; 2. Shrimathi ; 3. Esha Kapoor; 200 M: 1. Varshini; 2. Geetha Krishnan; 3. Meena.

Vidarbha in control

Centuries by Aman Mokhade (151) and Mandar Mahale (117) enabled Vidarbha to post 380 in 106 overs against Tamil Nadu on the second day of the quarterfinals of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Under-23 tournament played at VCA Kalamna grounds, Nagpur. In reply, Tamil Nadu were in trouble at 165 for 5 in 72 overs with A Badrinath batting on 67 when stumps were drawn. Brief scores: Vidarbha 380 in 106 ovs (Aman Mokhade 151, Mandar Mahale 117; G Govinth 7/72) vs TN 165/5 in 72 ovs (A Badrinath 67 batting).

Chettinad Vidyashram win

Chettinad Vidyashram defeated PSBB (Nungambakkam) 49-31in the final of the 23rd Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah inter-school basketball tournament for boys and girls, organised by Chettinad Vidyashram. This was Chettinad Vidyashram’s 23nd consecutive win.