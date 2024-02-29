MOP Vaishnav College bag top prize

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women won first place in the Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi Centenary Birthday Celebration Chennai District fives ball badminton tournament held at Kodungaiyur. In the final MOP defeated JBAS College 35-23, 35-20. Players from MOP, JBAS, WCC, Ethiraj, Vidhya Sagar and Annai University took part in the meet.

Placings: I. MOP Vaishnav College for Women; 2. JBAS College for Women; 3. Ethiraj College for Women; 4. Women’s Christian College.

Kushagra in lead

IM Kushagra Mohan was in lead with three points at the end of the third round of the 20th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess meet at Coimbatore.

Results (R 3): G Aakash (India) 2 drew with Arjun C Krishnamachari (India) 1.5; IM P Shyaamnikhil (India) 2.5 drew with IM Buscara Sevan (France) 1; IM Kushagra Mohan (India)3 bt IM Touzane Oliver (France) 0; IM Sitnikov Anton (Ukraine) 2 bt WIM K Priyanka (India) 0; FM Jeet Jain (India) 1.5 lost to IM Gochelasvili David (Russia)1.5.

Vidarbha beat TN

Pravin Rokade (4/15) and Mandar Mahale (3/74) helped Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by 42 runs in the quarterfinals of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament played at Nagpur.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 380 & 138 in 50.5 ovs (P Vidyuth 5/39, P Vignesh 3/37) bt Tamil Nadu 317 & 159 in 52.1 ovs (Tushar Raheja 98, Pravin Rokade 4/15, Mandar Mahale 3/74).

Chettinad Vidyashram win

Chettinad Vidyashram defeated PSBB (Nungambakkam) 49-31 in the final of the 23rd Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah inter-school basketball tournament for boys and girls, organised by Chettinad Vidyashram. This was Chettinad Vidyashram 23nd consecutive win.