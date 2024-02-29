MOP Vaishnav College bag top prize

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women won first place in the Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi Centenary Birthday Celebration Chennai District fives ball badminton tournament held at Kodungaiyur. In the final MOP defeated JBAS College 35-23, 35-20. Players from MOP, JBAS, WCC, Ethiraj, Vidhya Sagar and Annai University took part in the meet.
Placings: I. MOP Vaishnav College for Women; 2. JBAS College for Women; 3. Ethiraj College for Women; 4. Women’s Christian College.
Kushagra in lead
IM Kushagra Mohan was in lead with three points at the end of the third round of the 20th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess meet at Coimbatore.
Results (R 3): G Aakash (India) 2 drew with Arjun C Krishnamachari (India) 1.5; IM P Shyaamnikhil (India) 2.5 drew with IM Buscara Sevan (France) 1; IM Kushagra Mohan (India)3 bt IM Touzane Oliver (France) 0; IM Sitnikov Anton (Ukraine) 2 bt WIM K Priyanka (India) 0; FM Jeet Jain (India) 1.5 lost to IM Gochelasvili David (Russia)1.5.
Vidarbha beat TN
Pravin Rokade (4/15) and Mandar Mahale (3/74) helped Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by 42 runs in the quarterfinals of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament played at Nagpur.
Brief scores: Vidarbha 380 & 138 in 50.5 ovs (P Vidyuth 5/39, P Vignesh 3/37) bt Tamil Nadu 317 & 159 in 52.1 ovs (Tushar Raheja 98, Pravin Rokade 4/15, Mandar Mahale 3/74).
Chettinad Vidyashram win
Chettinad Vidyashram defeated PSBB (Nungambakkam) 49-31 in the final of the 23rd Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah inter-school basketball tournament for boys and girls, organised by Chettinad Vidyashram. This was Chettinad Vidyashram 23nd consecutive win.
Guru Nanak ‘A’ enter final
Guru Nanak ‘A’ beat Noida HCLF by 36 runs in the semifinals of the Padma Shree PN Dhawan Memorial T20 All-India invitation cricket meet for women.
Brief scores (semifinals): Guru Nanak ‘B’ 70 in 17.4 ovs (C Shushaanthika 6/4) lost to Ethiraj College 71/1 in 11.3 ovs (Hithaishi Umashankar 28). WoM: C Shushaanthika. Guru Nanak ‘A’ 150/4 in 20 ovs (Yogya Kosuri 61, Khusboo 3/21) bt Noida HCLF 114/6 in 20 ovs (Isha 44) WoM: Yogya Kosuri.
Sharvaanica, Raghav shine
Eight-year-old Sharvaanica AS and Raghav V, 14, from Hatsun Chess Academy emerged winners at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Chess Championship, organised by Malaysian Chess Federation (MCF). Sharvaanica clinched the gold medal in the U-10 girls’ category, while Raghav secured the silver medal in the U-14 boys’ category.