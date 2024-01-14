Winter of discontent for India's snow warriors

“The other thing that we were discussing is the general sport. The last three years, after the Covid, recreational tourism in the region started looking up. Because of Covid, when there were restrictions on travel abroad, Indian skiers started diverting their attention to Gulmarg. Once they were here and other regions like Pahalgam, they saw that the snow was at par with Europe. For recreational sports also, the years from 2021 to 2023 saw a boom. This helped us to fill the winter season all through. We had a comfortable year. But now snow has played spoilsport and because of the uncertainty, they have rescheduled their timing to Gulmarg or diverted it to some other place in Europe. It is a total loss for the economy, especially with skiing teachers and other people associated with the sport who are, at the moment, idle. This year we had plans to divert skiers to places like Sonmarg and Pahalgam but there has not been adequate rainfall,” he added.