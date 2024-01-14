Women's Hockey Qualifiers: Salima-nia takes over as India stay alive

However, that didn't stop Tete as she continued to play her role. Even in the last seconds of the fixtures, with victory almost sealed, she was sprinting with the hope of adding one more goal to India's tally, knowing fully well how crucial the goal difference could be in Group B ahead of the final group stage matches on Tuesday. With all four goals of the match coming in the first quarter, what Tete did to create opportunities kept India ahead and Blacksticks couldn't recover. "We lost the previous match because of our mistakes and today, our individual effort was better. It was a must-win so we played like that. My team expects me to use my speed, and I did that," Tete said after receiving the Player of Match. For now, India are still in the race for the semifinals largely thanks to the relentless 22-year-old who was the star of the show.