Ravi Prakash aims for dream homecoming at Khelo India Youth Games

CHENNAI: It was about 3.30 in the evening on Saturday, and the preparation for the 6th Khelo India Youth Games were underway in full swing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Ravi Prakash, sweating under the scorching Sun at the B ground near the indoor stadium, has known this stadium for the better part of his life.

In many ways, it has become the home ground for the track and field athlete from Karur. And now, he finally has a chance to win a triple jump gold at the venue where he has been training since 2017. “I have started my career in this stadium. I have known this stadium for seven years. I am very excited to perform in this venue in front of my parents and our people,” Ravi told this daily.

Hailing from Periya Panayur, a small village in Karur district, Ravi took up athletics because of his brother Lokeshwaran, who is a long jump athlete. Lokeshwaran was selected for the Center of Excellence scheme by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in 2015. Two years on, Lokeshwaran realized Ravi’s interest in athletics and took him for the selection and the latter got admitted in the scheme as well. In the initial phase, Ravi struggled in the new city, but got acclimatised with time. “I just got into the sports with my brother, he was very interested in the jumping events and also I wanted to follow his path. That is how I got selected for the SDAT scheme in 2017. At the beginning, it was very tough for me, like being away from family, new space but gradually I adjusted to everything,” he said.