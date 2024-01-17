Chess: R Praggnanandhaa surpasses Viswanathan Anand to become India's No.1, following victory over Ding Liren

NEW DELHI: Chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa clinched the number one spot among India's chess players following his victory over World Champion Ding Liren.

The 18-year-old defeated China's Liren with the black pieces at the 2024 Tata Steel Chess Tournament on Wednesday and surpassed the legendary Viswanathan Anand to take the number one spot.

Praggnanandhaa said he was surprised with the outcome as he didn't expect the world champion to get ousted in such a fashion.

"I felt I equalized very easily and then somehow things started to go wrong for him. Even after I won the pawn I felt it should be holdable," Praggnanandhaa was quoted as saying by Chess.com.