Collective performance takes India to semifinals

RANCHI: IT was an inspiring run in Tokyo. The images of an utterly devastated Savita Punia and Janneke Schopman, the analytical coach back then, told how close India were to creating history. Three years later, after missing out on a direct entry to the Paris Olympics via the Asian Games and losing the first match against the United States, one could see that glimmer of hope again in their eyes as India crushed Italy 5-1 to make it to the semifinal of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in Ranchi.

There was no relief because, India is yet to confirm their tickets and Germany, the highest-ranked team in the competition is their next target, but for now, they have put themselves in a position to take that leap. What made it more special was the way India completely annihilated Italy barring the final penalty and how everyone contributed on the field. The equation for India was relatively made easy as the US topped group B with a 1-0 win over New Zealand. India needed to avoid a loss. Their fate was in their own hands as highlighted by the head coach who had a simple message for her team. “I told the girls to not bother about the other game, that we have it all in our hands, now we want to play good hockey and hopefully we can do it.”

With their future in their hands, India started with aggression as Sangita and Salima Tete combined to earn India a penalty corner in the first minute. And exactly like their previous game against New Zealand, India secured an early goal, courtesy of Udita Duhan, playing her 100th fixture. India were a little hesitant after the goal, but Italy couldn’t make the most of those chances as India’s defense showed up. Italy received a penalty corner at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t convert.

At the half time, Udita’s goal was the difference between the two sides, as both squandered a few chances in the second quarter. The 41st minute marked a change of gear for India with Deepika making the most of the penalty corner and taking India to a 2-0 lead. It was followed by a marvelous goal from Tete who took full advantage of the slight gap between the goalkeeper and the goalpost to score the third goal of the night. With Italy requiring a miracle, Navneet added one more goal as decibels levels at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium went through the roof. With five minutes remaining, Udita converted another penalty to make it 5-0 in India’s favor. Italy did convert a penalty, but by then India’s semi-final clash was secured.

This performance was expected from Savita’s team, but the way it came in the final group stage match highlighted how ready they are for the next challenge. Tete was once again lightning quick, with Lalremsiami creating multiple penalty opportunities. After being surrounded by US defenders throughout in the first game, Navneet showed up. The backline looked way more settled as Udita, Monika, and Ishika complemented each other better. That is what the player of the match, Udita, highlighted, “Happy couple of days I would say. We learned from our mistakes in the first match and tried to implement those changes in the second. the same way, whatever we learned from our match against New Zealand we executed today,” she added.

By all means, it’s not over yet for India as Germany awaits on January 18.

Today’s results: Germany 10 - 0 Czechia; Chile 0 - 2 Japan; United States 1 - 0 New Zealand; India 5 - 1 Italy.