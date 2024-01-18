It's just not happening: Srikanth after first-round blow

The 30-year-old conceded that he has missed out during crucial moments in recent times and he felt that he has the ability to flip the script in his favour if he manages to get a win or two in the coming days. "I think I'm doing okay. Here, last week... there were good matches and I had my chances in every match.

Probably, if I had taken the first set, things could have been different. Last week (Malaysia Open), if I had taken the second set, things would have been different. For me, it's about clicking (during those crucial moments). Also because I have lost quite a few matches, it's just not happening. Once it happens, I'll be okay to win tournaments."

He's hopeful that Parupalli Kashyap's arrival (as coach) will bring about a timely change. "He's (Kashyap) somebody who's played at this level and won tournaments. He has been in the top-10 as well. Both of us are very clear about our objective. We want to win tournaments, it's not just about participation. He has specific things in mind and we're working towards it. If it works, I'll probably start winning again."

He has endured similar times in the past, the most notable one being the phase before the Tokyo Olympics (he had missed out on qualification). The battle-hardened shuttler is not too perturbed by his current ordeal. "I have been there at the Olympics and I missed out by a small margin last time. So I have seen it all. It doesn't really matter to me any more. If I win tournaments, I'll be there. If I don't, I won't be there. For me it's just about winning," he noted.

The Indian camp will be hoping that he can change the narrative to the earliest.



Results: Men's singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu (HKG) bt Kidambi Srikanth 24-22, 21-13; Men's doubles: Kenya Mitsuhashi/Hiroki Okamura (JPN) bt Krishna Prasad Garaga/Sai Pratheek K 21-14, 21-3, F.C. Lee/F.J. Lee lost to Chirag Shetty/Satwik Rankireddy 21-15, 19-21, 21-16.



Women's doubles: Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (KOR) bt Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam 21-12, 21-3; Rawinda Prajongjai/Jongkolphan Kitiharkul (THA) bt Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa 21-5, 18-21, 21-11.