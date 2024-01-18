Tamil Nadu eye kabaddi medals

CHENNAI: As the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 kicks off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Tamil Nadu kabaddi teams are determined to give the state a medal-winning start on home turf. Tamil Nadu women, who won the bronze medal in the last edition of the Games in Madhya Pradesh, will launch their campaign against defending champions Haryana in Group A whereas the men’s team aims for their first podium finish in the youth category.

Both teams have been training for the past one week at the indoor stadium. The women’s team is being coached by Dhyan Chand Award winner Kavitha Selvaraj. “The Haryana team can be a tough challenge for us. However, this time we are aiming for a gold medal,” Kavitha Selvaraj said.