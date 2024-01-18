Team for the future

NEW DELHI: ASHWINI Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto drew loud cheers as they stepped out for their women’s doubles contest on Wednesday. Despite playing in familiar surroundings here at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, they were forced to yield on the day. On paper, this is a first-round exit, which most shuttlers dread about. However, there were sprinkles of positivity in their defeat, that same positivity that has elevated them to status of contenders for the prized Olympic berth.

Up against Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kitiharkul of Thailand, a pair who’s ranked No 10 in the world, in the ongoing India Open, the odds were clearly stacked against the Indian pair. The duo, who have been making heads turn with their impressive results in recent times, did put up a spirited fightback but it was not enough to get over the line. Despite the crowd doing their bit to fire them up, they lost 21-5, 18-21, 21-11.

For someone who’s been playing at the elite level for well over a decade, Ashwini is quick to take mental notes about the day’s shortcomings. Having joined hands with Tanisha, 14 years her junior, the duo are still in the process of learning.