Athletes priority for IOA in Paris

CHENNAI: With the buzz around the build up for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Indian Olympic Association is trying to learn from past experiences and prioritise athlete comfort to ensure that they are at their peak for the event. From getting accommodation closer to the venues to actively engaging the athletes with experts in mental wellness and sleep therapy, the Indian body is taking necessary steps to provide athletes an “optimal condition” to compete at the highest level.

“Unlike the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021), where Indian golfers faced the unique challenge of daily travel exceeding one hour to reach the golf venue, the IOA has taken decisive action for Paris 2024. The Indian golf team will be accommodated in a hotel in close proximity to the golf venue, alleviating the stress of daily travel and allowing athletes to focus entirely on their game. Understanding the importance of sports science in modern-day athletics, the IOA is actively engaging with experts in mental wellness and sleep therapy to provide comprehensive support to the Indian team,” the IOA said in a statement.

The IOA is also in discussion with the organising committee to implement high-performance interventions at the Olympic Village which includes strategic placement of additional rehabilitation equipment, catering specifically to the needs of Team India athletes, inclusion of traditional Indian meals in the menu and more. “Our commitment is not just to participate, but to excel. We have learned from past experiences, and this time, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure our athletes are comfortable, supported, and ready to make the nation proud,” Dr PT Usha, IOA President, said.