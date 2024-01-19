FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Germany book ticket to Paris in penalties while India wait

Even with this pressure, Germany were able to create chances but couldn't convert it into a goal. It all changed in the 27th minute when Charlotte Stapenhorst found the back of the net as she flicked the ball over Savita to equalize after being closely marked. Calm under pressure surrounded by Indian defense, shirt no 12 did what she has been known for and both teams were in the deadlock at the half time.

Germany took the attack to the next level in the third quarter and forced India to play their best defensive game. The pressure kept boiling on India's defense. But they did not give any penalty or a goal. Defenders looked a little off the game in the closing minutes of the third quarter but lucky for India, it missed. Even with Vaishnavi's injury and Tete's five-minute suspension, the Indian defense kept the deadlock going. The boiling point of all that extensive pressure-building came with a goal as Stapenhorst came through for her side with a goal in the 57th minute. India did not give up the fight as Ishika converted the all-important penalty corner as the penalties became reality.

With the mist growing by the minute at the AstroTurf Stadium both teams geared up for the penalties. In the penalties, Sangita, Sonika and Lalremsiami scored for India, while Savita made two saves. Sonja Zimmermann, Nike Lorenz and Lisa Nolte scored for Germany. India were still in the game, but Germany showed their superiority in the sudden death penalties to book their berth for Paris.

Disappointed with the result, head coach Janneke Schopman said she was proud of the fight her team put up against one of the strongest sides in the world. "I am very proud. We know Germany is a very good team. I couldn't have asked more from girls. We fought the fight, but we were unlucky, I guess," she added.

Like some psychological thriller movies, the mist stayed throughout the game. At the end of the play it was almost invisible from the sidelines. Even with that India put up a commendable fight. It's not all over for Savita's side. The only trick is, they don't have a lot of turnaround time and Japan awaits.