Prannoy comes out on top in another all-Indian affair

CHENNAI: It was a battle between present and future. As HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat walked out for the all-Indian meeting here at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, the crowd started upping the volume. It was exactly what they had been waiting for on this lazy winter evening.

Prannoy, the World No 9 and India's brightest hope in men's singles ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics, was up against Priyanshu, who's considered to be the country's future. The Round of 16 contest in the ongoing India Open turned out to be an engaging one, especially in the first game, with both shuttlers making each other sweat for points.

However, it was the experience that trumped in the end with Prannoy, 31, coming out on top against Priyanshu, 10 years his junior. It was a see-saw battle at the start with both Indians operating at a high level. Priyanshu executed some quality jump smashes (he displayed good hang time in air) while Prannoy also let out some near-perfect winners to keep the crowd on the edge of their seats. But it was the youngster who exhibited his finishing abilities during critical periods to pocket the opening stanza.

After going behind, Prannoy showed some urgency in play and made a fast start in the second essay. However, the game turned on its head after Priyanshu needed some medical attention for his right ankle. He struggled after that while Prannoy kept it simple and went on to close out the match (20-22, 21-14, 21-14).

Prannoy was quick to remember his junior counterpart during the post-match chat with reporters here. "It's unfortunate for Priyanshu. I think he twisted his ankle I guess in the second game.

"The close game was very close, I had my chances at 18-16 but I think he played a steady game towards the end. I was ready to play the second and third games and I knew I had to stretch it long. It's unfortunate that he couldn't play after the second game. He was fighting till the end to ensure that he finishes off the game."