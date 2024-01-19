Rutuja reaches quarterfinals

BENGALURU: Asian Games gold medalist Rutuja Bhosale became the lone woman amongst five Indians in the main draw to qualify for the women’s singles quarterfinals of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Thursday. Her opponent Ankita Raina, seeded 8th, threw in the towel after being indisposed, three games into the pre-quarterfinal match where she was trailing 1-2.

The other Indian in fray - Vaidehi Chaudhary also exited as went down 7-6 (5), 4-6, 4-6 against sixth seed Carole Monnet of France.