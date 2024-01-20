Hockey: Olympic dream shattered for India women

RANCHI: A while after the final hooter of the bronze medal fixture between India and Japan, the DJ at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi played a Bon Jovi hit - It's My Life. "It's my life, it's now or never. I ain't gonna live forever. I just want to live while I'm alive," the lyrics echoed around the stadium. That is what it was for India. A last chance to make it to the Olympics after a dream run in Tokyo 2020, but Japan booked their tickets to Paris 2024 — with a 0-1 win — as they have done for every Olympics since Athens 2004.

Both teams bruised from their losses in the semi-final — Japan conceded two late goals against the USA to miss their chance and India scored two to remain in the contest but failed in the penalty shootouts — faced each other with loud support for the hosts. "Scoring first will be helpful, that will keep the crowd quiet," Japan's coach and former Indian goalkeeper Jude Menezes declared before the start of the game and that is exactly what his team did. After missing the first penalty corner, Kana Urata converted a penalty into Japan's first goal via a drag flick. India's defense looked more vulnerable compared to their display in the semi-final, and Japan took full advantage of it to make their mark in the first quarter.

What followed was that defensive masterclass from the Cherry Blossoms. Even when India upped the ante in the second quarter and showed the urgency to score while deploying their strategy of quick passes, Japan gave no chance. Even when India went past some of the defenders, Japan's goalkeeper stood up like a wall between India and an equalizer. In the second quarter, Lalremsiami created chances like she did against Germany, but India missed their chances repeatedly. India did find some magic via Salima Tete as she found her momentum which was cut short in the semi-final, but nothing changed.