Sania confirms divorce with Shoaib, wishes Pakistan cricketer well for new journey

NEW DELHI: Sania Mirza's family on Sunday confirmed that the Indian tennis icon and Shoaib Malik have separated, a day after Pakistani cricketer announced his second marriage with actor Sana Javed.

Their split marks the end of a high-profile union that had generated huge interest among sports lovers from the two countries.

The 41-year-old Malik on Saturday posted his wedding picture with Sana on social media platforms.

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!," read the statement issued by Mirza's family.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement added.

The revelation comes amid long-standing rumours and speculation surrounding the strained relationship between Malik and Mirza, who got married in April 2010 in the Indian player's hometown of Hyderabad.

The rumours gained momentum when Malik recently unfollowed Mirza, 37, on Instagram, a move that further fuelled speculation about their marital discord.

They have a five-year-old son Izaan, who is currently living with Mirza.